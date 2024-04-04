TD and Google Cloud enter into a partnership. Source: Shutterstock.com

TD Bank Group (TD) and Google Cloud have announced a multi-year strategic relationship. TD will add Google Cloud services to its portfolio of data-driven technology solutions to support its delivery of banking experiences. Google Kubernetes Engine already supports TD Securities Automated Trading (TDSAT), designed to enable TD Securities to adapt and quickly respond to changing market and client needs in a fast-paced environment.

Google Cloud will work with TD to help streamline application development and deployment and enable the Bank to respond quickly to changing customer expectations by rolling out new features, updates, or entirely new financial products at an accelerated pace.

TD to benefit from Google Cloud’s engineering support

Google Cloud’s engineering support includes Google’s global network of engineers, to help its teams optimise the use of Google Cloud products, as well as architect, design and operate them in a highly regulated environment.

Greg Keeley, senior executive vice president, Platforms and Technology, TD said: “At TD, our technology strategy is helping us deliver personalised and connected experiences for our customers. Our leadership and our talented, agile teams are supported by the relationships we have with our technology partners, including Google Cloud. Together with Google Cloud, we are positioned well to continue to evolve our services, and help power new and innovative banking experiences.”

Matt Renner, President, Global Field Organisation, for Google Cloud, commented: “TD is a true pioneer in embracing cloud technologies to reimagine the future of banking. Our multi-year strategic relationship with TD will leverage the power of Google Cloud’s secure cloud infrastructure and world class engineering talent with the goal of driving new levels of agility, customer-centricity, and engineering innovation to more easily adapt and respond to the changing needs of TD customers.”

