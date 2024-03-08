TD enhances the customer experience with SideDrawer deal image credit: shutterstock

TD has agreed a deal with SideDrawer to create an integrated file and data sharing experience to support TD customers.

“A key focus for the bank is to create intuitive digital experiences for customers that help make their online financial activities simpler,” said Franklin Garrigues, Vice President, External Ecosystems at TD.

“Our agreement with SideDrawer is a great example of how we are working with fintechs within our innovation ecosystem to help enhance our customer experience.”

Gaston Siri, CEO & co-founder, SideDrawer, added: “It is a pleasure to work alongside a forward-focused bank like TD. One that provides best-in-class solutions for its customers. With this agreement, we look forward to supporting the bank with our architecture to help enable new workflows that improve productivity for TD and its customers.”

Through TD Invent, the bank’s enterprise approach to innovation, TD has built a robust innovation ecosystem. This incorporates ideation, incubation, acceleration, a leading patent portfolio, fintech, start up and big tech working relationships, investments in fintech, and a strong presence in the academic arena.

The bank’s agreement with SideDrawer is the latest in a series of collaborations. These support delivery of best-in-class experiences that work towards meeting and exceeding customers’ evolving expectations.

TD Invent – the bank’s enterprise approach to innovation: examples include

Announcing a North American data-access agreement with Plaid in 2023. This enables TD customers to more securely connect to and share financial data with Plaid‘s data network of over 8,000 + apps and services.

Launching multiple immersive experiences in 2023. These include a virtual reality co-op and intern pilot programme with Capco and Mesmerise as well as a gamified virtual reality financial literacy program with Flybits.

Joining Plug and Play, a global technology accelerator, in 2022 as the first Canadian Bank to collaborate in its fintech programme.

Working with DailyPay to enable US-based TD employees with real-time access to earned pay prior to a scheduled payday

Announcing a collaboration with FISPAN in 2022 to enable embedded banking services for US-based commercial banking customers.