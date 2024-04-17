As Taylor Swift prepares to tour the UK for the first time in six years this summer, fans are being targeted by a wave of concert ticket scams flooding social media.
Analysis by Lloyds Bank of scam reports made by its own customers found a surge in fraud cases from those buying tickets for the star’s upcoming sold out Eras Tour.
Since tickets went on sale in July last year, more than 600 customers have come forward to report being scammed, significantly more than for any other music artist. The average amount lost by each victim was £332, though in some cases it was more than £1,000.
As these figures are based solely on Lloyds Bank’s own customer data, it estimates that across the UK there are likely to have been at least 3,000 victims since tickets went on sale, with over £1m being lost to fraudsters so far.
Coldplay, Harry Styles and Beyonce are also highly targeted artists
More than 90% of reported cases start with fake adverts or posts on Facebook, which includes Facebook Marketplace. A search of Facebook revealed dozens of unofficial groups have been set up, many with tens of thousands of members, specifically for people looking to buy and sell tickets for Taylor Swift concerts. Likewise, Facebook Marketplace has various listings for tickets at venues all over the country.
With all UK dates now sold out, many more fans are likely to fall victim to ticket scams in the coming weeks and months, both leading up to the tour and once the concerts begin in June.
Lloyds Bank also looked more broadly at trends in concert ticket scams. It found that the number of reported scam cases relating to concert tickets more than doubled last summer compared to the same period a year earlier.