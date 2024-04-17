Tandem Bank has announced it has changed its charity partnerships program in 2024 with a commitment to support five charities across its offices. The bank also wants to encourage involvement rather than just financial support and will provide employees with two days of paid volunteering annually. It will also target 1 million minutes of volunteering by 2026.
Tandem CEO, Alex Mollart, said: “I’m delighted to officially announce our newly revamped charity programme. We’ve done some great work in supporting some great causes over the past, but I’m excited that the new Tandem can have a more coordinated approach and one that touches on more charities with five partners.
“What’s important is that these partners have been selected by our staff, the ones which matter to them and with our support can punch above their weight in terms of impact, with many offering vital lifelines in the community.
“The team’s already started 2024 with a bang, but we’ve got big ambitions and I’m proud that we can encourage them further with paid volunteering days, a business-wide target of 1 million minutes and our new roadshows and prizes.”
The five charities picked by Tandem employees
Foundation 92: The Salford-based charity, founded by the Manchester United ‘Class of 92’, focuses on supporting communities to improve their lives through sport, education and bespoke projects, with an emphasis on positive physical and mental wellbeing.
Maggie’s: With its centres across the UK, Maggie’s provides expert cancer care and support and was founded by Maggie Keswick in Edinburgh in 1996.
The BoatHouse Youth: Blackpool’s Boathouse Youth works with children and young people aged 5-17, from deprived communities across the area.
Trees for Life: Trees for Life is focussed on rewilding the Scottish Highlands, planting space for wildlife and communities to thrive.
Felix Food Project: The London-based charity is focused on fighting hunger and food waste across the city, rescuing food waste from industry and delivering it to over 900 frontline charities and schools.