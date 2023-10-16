Tadhamon Banks upgrades to Azentio Software’s latest version. Source: Shutterstock.com

Tadhamon Bank has upgraded to Azentio Software’s latest version of iMAL. The Yemen-based bank will implement iMAL version R14.5, one of the leading platforms in Islamic banking.

This updated version of iMAL with its key business functionalities and a flexible and agile core processing engine will accelerate Tadhamon Bank’s transformation into a digitally advanced bank. iMAL’s multi-threading proficiencies at various levels, will deliver high data volume processing capabilities and enable parallel processing of records. Its web services features will power integration with multiple connected channels.

These leading features will maximise agility in the bank’s internal operations, enable interoperability across systems, facilitate business scalability, and speed up time to market for new products. The bank will hope this new integration can drive digital innovation and resource efficiency to create new opportunities for its business.

Tadhamon Bank is focused on digital transformation.

Qasem Mohammed, IT Manager at Tadhamon Bank, said: “Our bank has been running on iMAL since 2010. We acknowledge the contribution of the platform in our eventful and successful journey so far. Islamic banking is now on the cusp of a digital revolution, and in this context, with the upgrade to iMAL R14.5, we intend to leverage the best of digital banking features to meet the ever-rising expectations of our customers. The upgrade also includes several specific features that will help us smoothly adhere to the evolving regulatory regime governing Islamic finance, a critical requirement for us in a fiercely competitive segment.”

L Guru Raghavendran, Senior Vice President, Banking & Capital Markets at Azentio, added: “We take great pride in our enduring partnership with Tadhamon Bank and our role in their transformation into a leading Islamic financial services provider in the region. The bank’s transition to iMAL R14.5, a cloud-ready solution built on an open platform with extensive functionalities, is poised to revolutionise digital banking for millions of customers while upholding the highest standards of Sharia compliance.”

Digital transformation is at the core of this upgrade. Tadhamon Bank can now serve more regions in Yemen without adding new physical branches and can better its service standards by offering frictionless customer experiences.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download