Global digital transformation consulting firm, Synechron, has acquired Melbourne-based data-centric digital solutions company, iGreenData. Founded in 2018, iGreenData specialises in cloud-enabled data and digital engineering.
The company serves a diverse array of blue-chip clients. It has high domain expertise in the banking and financial services sectors, along with strengths in full-stack, DevOps, cloud, data engineering, automation, and blockchain.
The acquisition of iGreenData was completed on 13 May, 2024.
iGreenData: specialised skills in cloud technology and lean data engineering practices
According to Synechron, the deal enhances its leadership in digital transformation. Specifically, it will combining its agile, creative approach with iGreenData’s specialised skills in cloud technology and lean data engineering practices.
The integration adds to Synechron’s capabilities in delivering customised solutions that achieve substantial business outcomes, while continuing to swiftly and effectively meet their clients’ evolving needs.
Moreover, the acquisition expands Synechron’s global reach. By leveraging Australia’s strategic location, Synechron will provide continuous support across time zones in Asia, the Americas, and Europe.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
In 2020, Synechron acquired Attra, a payments technology services and solutions provider headquartered in Melbourne. Attra is now Synechron Payments and last year, Synechron said that Attra had achieved 62% growth since its acquisition.
Faisal Husain, Synechron co-founder and CEO, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome iGreenData into the Synechron family. This acquisition will enable us to continue deepening our technological strength and expand our footprint to the Australian market. Together, we will leverage our combined expertise in digital transformation and innovation to deliver value-added solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients.”
Max Sundaram, iGreenData Co-founder and CEO, added, “We’re very excited to become part of the Synechron team. With their global reach and our shared commitment to excellence, we’re well positioned to provide the best-in-class transformative digital experiences.”