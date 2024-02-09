Super Bowl: Financial Services get in on record-breaking ad spend. Source: Shutterstock.com

The Super Bowl has become such a huge sporting event that it is less and less about the actual sport that takes place. Even someone with no passing interest in American Football will have their eyes glued to the screen to watch the halftime show and perhaps most importantly, the ads. This year brings a particularly strong spotlight on the non-sporting side of things with the hype around Taylor Swift’s involvement. That means now more than ever, companies want to broadcast their brand on the show.

Super Bowl LVII takes place on Sunday 11 February. The advertisement spend for adverts taking place during the Super Bowl is huge. Advertisers are expected to pay $7m for a 30-second slot, with a record $650m being spent on this year’s Super Bowl.

Despite the opportunity it holds for advertisement, banks are often omitted from the lineup. In previous years Bank of America and Chase dug into their pockets to pay for the space.

Arnold Schwarzenegger at the Super Bowl

This year, the ads relating to financial services come from E*TRADE and State Farm. The E*TRADE ad features two talking babies, as used in many of their advertisements, playing a game of the increasingly popular sport, Pickleball. The premise of the ad is used to set up the line, “With E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley, we’re ready for whatever gets served up.”

State Farm has gone Hollywood for its ad, featuring action star Arnold Schwarzenegger, no doubt looking to capitalise on the venue for this year’s event, State Farm Stadium.

State Farm took over naming rights of the University of Phoenix Stadium, formally the Cardinals Stadium. State Farm have opted for an extra-long ad of one minute and 30 seconds, making it one of the longest ads of the event.

The ad is titled ‘Like A Good Neighbaaa’ and features Arnie struggling to pronounce the ends of the words to the script, of shoehorning in references to the action stars’ filmography.