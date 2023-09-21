Sumsub introduces non-document verification in UK. Source: Shutterstock.com

Sumsub is introducing a non-document verification solution in the UK. Customers across the fintech, crypto, ecommerce, online gaming and transportation industries, among others, can now onboard their users via official bank records securely with near-instant identity verification while staying compliant with UK regulations.

The solution is made possible through the partnership with OneID a UK Government-certified identity provider. Users are supported by OneID during their journey, ensuring compliance with personal data regulations. Sumsub is the first global firm to offer document-free verification services as part of a holistic compliance solution across the whole user journey.

Sumsub can now offer document-free verification for 95% of the adult population. The solution will facilitate customer identity verification via data from major institutions, including Barclays, Bank of Scotland, Chase, First Direct, Halifax, HSBC, Lloyds, MBNA, Monzo, Nationwide, NatWest, RBS, Santander, Starling, TSB, Ulster, and Virgin Money.

Verification in five seconds

The non-document verification solution offers a number of benefits for clients, redefining the user verification landscape. OneID enables Sumsub to provide verification in less than five seconds, compared to the industry average onboarding time of two minutes. The process will verify users without the need for them to upload pictures of identity documents.

During the onboarding process, users select their bank and are directed to its page or app within the same session window. Once logged into their bank account, they provide consent for personal data sharing, which is required for the verification. Finally, Sumsub instantly retrieves and verifies the required data, successfully onboarding the new customer without any documents.

Sever, Co-founder and CEO of Sumsub: “We are pleased to be providing swift onboarding solutions for UK clients. The UK is one of the first European markets in our portfolio for non-document verification, and we’re confident this will take the ID verification user experience to the next level. We are replacing complex authentication procedures for UK-based clients with a unique online banking log-in eliminating identity fraud, duplicate accounts and bot-based verification attempts.”