A consortium led by Stratiphy aims to accelerate the development and adoption of trustworthy AI solutions within financial services. A £1m grant from Innovate UK will be used to enhance its personal investment management solution by incorporating cutting-edge AI technology within it.
As the lead applicant for the consortium, Stratiphy will enhance its focus by expanding its team of AI specialists. This expansion will position the company to capitalise on new opportunities presented by the technology.
Innovate UK is part of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI). The non-departmental public body plans to invest up-to £21m in innovation projects over the next decade. The consortium was chosen for its dedication to promoting the adoption of trustworthy AI technologies within financial analytics. This commitment also includes efforts to eliminate bottlenecks in development and deployment, which aligns closely with the core mission of Innovate UK and UKRI.
Consortium members
- University of Bristol: Providing expertise in AI and financial modelling
- University of Birmingham: Providing expertise in trustworthy AI applications
- Chenavari Investment Managers: Specialists in structured credit
- Smart Pension: Innovative workplace pensions technology
- Aventur Wealth: Technology driven wealth management
- Stratiphy: Personalised portfolio management
Daniel Gold, CEO and Founder of Stratiphy said: “We are thrilled to lead this consortium to deliver innovative AI technologies that offer high-value financial solutions. We have been joined by companies that are not only business leaders in their respective fields of wealth planning, pensions and structured credit, but also want to be at the cutting edge of innovation. By combining this commercial acumen with the deep expertise of our academic partners we aim to achieve important breakthroughs.
Stratiphy was granted FCA authorisation earlier this month. This allows the company to offer retail investors automated investment strategies customised to their individual needs and goals.
