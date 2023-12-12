Stefanini has announced a strategic partnership with FlowX.AI. This collaboration is set to improve outdated banking systems and speed up the digital transformation of banks globally.
The partnership looks to modernise banking technology using FlowX.AI’s platform to update and improve digital services for European banks. FlowX.AI prides itself on its ability to develop and launch quickly, with the company looking to implement critical digital banking services with speed after this partnership.
Stefanini recently partnered with Robotiq.ai, a platform that harnesses the power of Robotic Process Automation and AI solutions. Robotiq.ai’s technologies were integrated into Stefanini’s portfolio, solidifying a strategic partnership that adds significant value to Stefanini’s offerings.
Stefanini to provide clients with the latest AI solutions
Both parties hope to bring significant benefits to the banking sector. FlowX.AI’s recent success in securing the largest Series A funding in the enterprise software sector in two years underscores its effectiveness in enhancing banking technology and reducing costs. Banks can now update their old systems in a few months, enabling better digital experiences for customers and increasing their profits.
By leveraging its AI platform, Stefanini can enhance its existing digital transformation services and deliver greater value to its clients. Stefanini believes that this partnership will enable them to provide their clients with the latest AI technologies and solutions, allowing them to improve their business processes, gain deeper insights into their data, and enhance their customer experiences.
Ioan Iacob, CEO of FlowX.AI, said: “The banking sector faces a number of critical challenges in building technology applications. Balancing innovation with security, navigating complex regulatory environments, and meeting the rising expectations of a digitally-savvy customer base, is no easy feat This is why robustness and scalability is paramount for any financial services organisation embracing digital transformation. Our partnership with Stefanini reflects our joint mission to help the banking sector innovate with trust and reliability at the core.”
