Starling Bank is the first sponsor of the Greater Manchester bike hire scheme. The partnership is the biggest commercial sponsorship deal in Transport for Greater Manchester’s history.
The cycle hire fleet will adopt a new name, Starling Bank Bikes, much like Santander bikes used throughout London and other parts of the UK. Starling Bank Bikes are set to hit the streets of Manchester, Trafford and Salford in February.
The sponsorship is an endorsement for the Bee Network, Greater Manchester’s ambition to deliver a fully integrated, London-style transport system. Starling Bank, which already employs 3,200 people in London, Cardiff and Southampton, recently selected Manchester as the location for its northern expansion. The digital bank’s new office in St Peter’s Square will house more than 1,000 new roles in the North.
Starling Bank Bikes are part of the City’s plans to decarbonise its public transport network
The bike hire scheme contributes to the ongoing efforts to decarbonise Greater Manchester’s public transport network by enabling people who either don’t own a bike, or don’t have it with them, to opt for an active mode of travel. Riders who make the switch from a car journey to a hire bike can decrease their carbon footprint by up to 83.7%.
The scheme has gained 72,000 active users since launching in November 2021, with more than 1.5m kilometres collectively ridden so far. Money generated from Starling’s sponsorship will be reinvested into the scheme, supporting ongoing operational costs, such as bike and stand maintenance and future expansion.
Andy Burnham, Greater Manchester Mayor said: “We’re delighted to have Starling Bank on board as the first official sponsor of our bike hire scheme. The bikes have become part of the city’s fabric over the last two years and support our Bee Network ambition to deliver transport options that are affordable, convenient and sustainable.
“I’d also like to take this opportunity to welcome Starling Bank’s employees to Manchester following the opening of their new office in St Peter’s Square, this is once again another ringing endorsement of our city-region and what it has to offer for businesses, particularly those in the fintech industry.”
The long-term ambition is to grow the scheme beyond its current footprint of Manchester, Trafford and Salford to other boroughs in Greater Manchester.