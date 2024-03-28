SS&C Technologies has announced the first release of its new SS&C Blue Prism Next Generation intelligent automation (IA) platform. The platform is designed to deliver continuous new agile capabilities.
In this first, hybrid-based release, Next Gen delivers all the benefits of the cloud while satisfying the necessary industry security and compliance requirements for organisations, including those in highly regulated industries.
Maureen Fleming, AI and Automation Research VP at IDC, said: “The combination of cloud management and hybrid execution of automation is a value win for any enterprise wanting to leverage best-in-class capabilities to enable efficient worker management, process scheduling, and automation health monitoring. Cloud automation is a critical performance driver for the future, as more organisations turn to GenAI to respond more rapidly to changing conditions or make better use of centralised data between highly distributed applications.”
Next Gen aims to unlock the full potential of IA by offering organisations greater scale, agility, and access to the latest capabilities through burden-free infrastructure maintenance via the cloud. The platform’s cybersecurity and compliance features are also designed to give access to organisations with sensitive data or restricted systems access.
This first release features process design, centralised storage, secure execution and cloud-based operations:
Colin Redbond, SVP Product Management, SS&C Blue Prism, added: “Although 87% of organisations have accelerated their investments in cloud-hosted automation services in the past year, many organisations still face a number of barriers. Next Gen’s hybrid deployment model addresses this issue head-on, equipping customers with the latest IA capabilities needed to create value for customers and employees. SS&C Blue Prism Next Gen enables organisations to reduce infrastructure overheads, quickly adapt to changing priorities, scale more effectively, and upgrade digital workers on demand while satisfying the necessary industry security and compliance requirements.”
More than 2,800 customers worldwide run their operations on SS&C Blue Prism, digitising operations across financial services, insurance, health and pharma, banking, and more.
