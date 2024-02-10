Spending a source of conflict for a third of couples image credit: shutterstock

The majority of Canadian couples are compatible in terms of financial planning discussions and approaches. But spending continues to be a source of disagreement.

More than a third (35%) of partnered Canadians believe their significant other spends too much money. Meantime, 32% say spending is often a source of conflict in the relationship. In addition, 36% admit they are not always truthful about their finances to their partners and/or spouse.

The findings are revealed within a special Valentine’s Day report from BMO, the Real Financial Progress Index. The survey explores how couples approach financial planning and communicate their priorities.

Among the 51% of couples that believe finances should be discussed during the early stages of a relationship, 10% believe these conversations should happen after the first few dates. Some 41% believe these conversations should take place when the relationship becomes official. Nearly a third (31%) say conversations about finances should take place when a couple is planning on living together. Some 12% of couples believe these conversations should begin when getting engaged and/or married.

Financially transitioning from me to we

35% of couples believe getting engaged is the right time to combine finances with their partner and/or spouse. This is followed by when the relationship becomes official (22%) and when moving in together (9%).

Nearly one in five (18%) of partnered Canadians do not share or integrate their finances with their partner and/or spouse.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Retail Banker International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Nearly half (48%) of Canadians admit to spending more money than they know they should. Some 59% say their partner and/or spouse is the more frugal party in the relationship.

Relationship financial dealbreakers

When evaluating their partner’s finances, partnered Canadians say they would be most concerned about their partner’s mortgage debt (47%). Credit card debt follows at 38%, credit score (33%) and differences in income (26%).

“Many couples continue to underestimate the emotional implications involved with money. This can lead to miscommunication, disappointment and conflict,” said Gayle Ramsay, Head, Everyday Banking, Segment & Customer Growth, BMO.

“Relationship compatibility should also include understanding your partner’s financial goals, spending habits, existing debt and financial obligations. Working with a financial advisor can help couples bridge the communication gap. And develop a plan that supports their unique financial goals to help them make real financial progress together.”