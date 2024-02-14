SoFi becomes the official banking partner of the NBA. Source: Shutterstock.com

National Basketball Association (NBA) and SoFi have formed a multi-year partnership making SoFi the official banking partner of the NBA, NBA G League, NBA 2K League and USA Basketball. SoFi will also be the official entitlement partner of the SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament.

SoFi is also partnering with five-time NBA All-Star Jayson Tatum to establish the SoFi Generational Wealth Fund, into which SoFi is donating $1m to promote financial literacy and create family-sustaining wealth for years to come.

SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament logo to be displayed during each tournament game

The SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament, which will take place April 16-19, will see the teams that finish the regular season with the seventh to tenth-highest winning percentages in each conference compete for a spot in the NBA Playoffs presented by Google Pixel. As part of the collaboration, a co-branded SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament logo will be utilised as the official tournament logo, which will be promoted throughout the NBA season, during each tournament game, across the NBA’s global social media community and through in-arena signage.

Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi, said: “SoFi is proud to partner with the NBA to cement our brand as a trusted household name through the league’s vast reach. As the next generation of banking, we believe we can help millions of NBA fans nationwide achieve their financial goals and get their money right. We’re excited to work with Jayson Tatum on the new SoFi Generational Wealth Fund, through which we’re donating $1m, taking action together on the need for more widespread access to financial education resources and closing the generational wealth gap in America, where nearly 60% don’t feel like they can become financially secure.”

Kerry Tatlock, NBA Executive Vice President of Global Marketing Partnerships and Media, commented: “SoFi’s innovation in the financial services space and commitment to providing accessible resources to enhance financial literacy aligns with our efforts to make a lasting impact in the communities where we operate. We’re proud to have SoFi join the NBA Family as our Official Bank partner and we look forward to working together to bring these shared values to fans in meaningful ways.”

