Just over three-quarters (76%) of banks believe fraud cases and scams have become more sophisticated, according to Mitek. Financial institutions are on the frontlines of the evolving threat landscape. Mitek’s research reveals the concerns that affect them as they try to keep people, their money, and their data safe.
Mitek Identity Intelligence Index key findings
Banking risk and innovation leaders surveyed grapple with concerns across many different fraud types. Their biggest fraud threats are currently money laundering (25%), account takeover (23%) and forgeries (21%). The biggest challenges today are the rise of AI-generated fraud and deepfakes (37%).
Almost a third (32%) of risk professionals estimate that up to 30% of all transactions are fraudulent. This provides insight into how complicated the fraud landscape is today.
New customers give banks the biggest shiver
The findings reveal that new customers are often the riskiest. Banks surveyed cite that customer onboarding, or account setup, is where they see the most fraud (42%) and the most risk (41%). Nearly 1 in 5 (19%) banks find it hard to identify customers at any stage of the customer journey. This is despite global Know Your Customer (KYC) regulations designed to put due diligence in place for organisations.
Banks ask for regulatory intelligence and tech simplicity
For banks that believe they could do more to protect customers, they place equal importance (36%) on needing a better understanding of the latest regulations, a reduction in the technology stack, and the ability to respond real-time to customer requests.
When comparing their security measures to prevent and/or catch fraudulent attacks, 41% of fintech professionals have identity verification in place. This compares with 33% of mature banks. One in three banking professionals cite using both liveness detection (36%) and biometrics (32%) to prevent and/or catch fraudulent attacks.
“Financial institutions are under attack,” said Chris Briggs, Senior Vice President of Identity, Mitek Systems. “In today’s banking world, we know our customers are overwhelmed by an increasingly complex fraud landscape. This ranges from AI-generated fraud and deepfakes globally, to record high increases in check fraud in the US. We need to unite government, businesses and technology to keep people safe online”
The full Mitek Identity Intelligence Index 2024 report is available via this link.