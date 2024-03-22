The money-saving app Snoop has launched a free credit score service in partnership with Equifax. The partnership helps to combine money management and credit score in one app.
Having a good credit score plays a big part in accessing loans, borrowing at lower interest rates, securing other financial products and even assessing mobile phone and broadband contracts. By offering free credit score access alongside Snoop’s money management tools, Snoop gives users the tools that they need to improve their credit scores and financial well-being.
Snoop hopes to unlock better financial opportunities
John Natalizia, CEO at Snoop said: “We’re thrilled to partner with Equifax to bring free credit score access to the Snoop app. This means you can now easily monitor your credit score alongside all the tools you need to build a better credit history, make informed financial decisions, unlock better financial opportunities and reach your financial goals.”
Snoop’s Personal Finance expert, Archna Luthra, commented: “In today’s challenging landscape it’s crucial to understand your credit history and how lenders view you so you can secure access to the best credit deals. If you want to quickly improve your credit worthiness focus on these simple steps: register to vote, correct errors on your report, always repay on time and keep your balances to below 30% of your credit limit. Snoop’s Bill Protector can help you stay on top of payments. Building credit worthiness can take time but Snoop now has all the tools to help you build your score and access low rates if you must borrow.”
The year Equifax partnered with VTEX. The partnership combines the fraud detection and prevention expertise from Equifax with the VTEX commerce platform. Snoop is free to use, however there is a premium version, Snoop Plus. This provides enhanced money management features to customers for a monthly fee of £4.99 or an annual fee of £39.99.
