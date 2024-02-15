Sinch partners with Temenos. Source: Shutterstock.com

Sinch has announced that its messaging APIs and solutions are available on Temenos Exchange, the partner ecosystem of integrated fintech solutions.

Sinch provides high-volume messaging services to banks and financial institutions through its global network, which has gathered a reputation for being a secure and reliable network for conversations on SMS, email, voice, and messaging apps. Additionally, Sinch enhances security for banking customers with scalable multi-factor authentication solutions built to increase the security and conversions of every transaction.

Sinch to scale the impact of Temenos on the banking customer experience globally

These solutions are now accessible via the Temenos Exchange ecosystem giving financial services clients’ access to solutions that work with its core banking platform. This helps improve the customer experience; deliver enriching and scalable communications for retail banking customers on any channel. Sinch already delivers this for some of the largest financial institutions in the world and will now partner with Temenos to scale their impact on the banking customer experience globally.

The ecosystem offers pre-integrated and approved fintech solutions that can be easily deployed on top of Temenos’ open platform for composable banking, enabling banks to accelerate the creation of new financial services, while reducing the costs of development.

Martin Bailey, Director of Innovation and Ecosystems, Temenos, said: “Temenos Exchange acts as an accelerator for fintechs and software developers, helping them develop, validate and monetise new banking solutions. The integration with Temenos and joining Temenos Exchange means Sinch can write once and be readily available to the thousands of banks globally that run on our platform.”

Petter Bengtsson, Global SVP Partners and Platforms at Sinch explained: “Core banking platforms are key partners for Sinch in delivering customer communications at scale. Working together, we can accelerate the transformation towards truly omnichannel banking communication on a global scale. Sinch’s availability on Temenos Exchange further extends our commitment to the banking community and enables Temenos customers to easily reap the benefits of the Conversation and Verification APIs. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Temenos platform to help us achieve our business goals.”

