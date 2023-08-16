Payments remain the most active area for patent applications and grants across the financial services sector ahead of exchanges and mobile and e-wallets. But patents activity across the sector is down sharply in the first six months of 2023 compared to the same period last year.

Payments-related patent applications drop by 17% y-o-y with exchanges and mobile/e-wallets down by 20% and 26% respectively. POS and cards rank next with patent applications in the first half down by 27% and 18% respectively. Mobile banking now ranks only 10th in terms of patents activity with patent applications down by 32% y-o-y in the first half.

FS patents by sector H1 2023 source: GlobalData

Of the top 10 themes for FS patents, only bank transfer-related patents inch up in H123, ahead by 7% y-o-y.

While sector activity has dipped, a number of the most active banks have upped their activity in the first half. ICBC patent applications more than double y-o-y to 839.

Capital One remains the most active US bank in terms of patent applications in the first half. It filed 718 patent applications in H123, up 13% y-o-y. Meantime, patent applications at Bank of America and Visa rise by

