Sibstar receives £125k investment on Dragon’s Den. Source: Shutterstock.com

Sibstar has secured £125K from BBC Dragons’ Den investors, Sara Davies and Deborah Meaden, to further drive financial inclusion and equality. Sibstar is a debit card and mobile app that helps people living with dementia and their families to safely manage everyday spending,

Jayne Sibley, founder of Sibstar, came up with the concept for Sibstar whilst caring for both of her parents with dementia. She appeared on the show on 29th February alongside her life and business partner, Martin Orton. The product and presentation impressed members of the panel Davies and Meaden, who invested in the company. They both offered £62.5K, each for a 5% share of the business.

The investment also comes with the bonus of the exposure of being on the show, with this being made more fruitful with the inclusion of ex-footballer Gary Neville and entrepreneur and podcaster Steven Bartlett in this episode.

“Sibstar is the best kind of investment”

Sibley said: “Going into the Dragons’ Den was a hugely emotional experience. I founded the business after experiencing my own parents’ struggles with money as their cognitive abilities declined. I had to open up about some very difficult times, but the Dragons were very supportive and empathetic.

“Securing investment from both Sara and Deborah means the world to me. Not only have two of the most successful female entrepreneurs in the country recognised the potential in my company, but their input and endorsement can only serve to make financial services more accessible for underserved groups in our society.”

Meaden commented: “Jayne’s idea is so simple, but has the ability to transform lives. I was impressed by how she’d taken her own lived experience and channelled it into making an impressive financial services product that’s already secured a foothold in a sector in which it’s notoriously difficult to achieve cut-through. I’m looking forward to being involved in the next stage of Sibstar’s exciting journey. Sibstar is the best kind of investment, one that has an important reason to be and makes a big difference to people’s lives.”

