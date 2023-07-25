Each week, RBI’s journalists analyse data on patent filings and grants that illustrate innovation trends in our sector. These patent signals show where the leading companies are focusing their research and development investment, and why. We uncover key innovation areas in the sector and the themes that drive them.

This new, thematic patents coverage is powered by our underlying Disruptor data which tracks all major deals, patents, company filings, hiring patterns and social media buzz across our sectors.

According to GlobalData’s patents analytics tool patents activity is down sharply across the banking and payments sector in the second quarter.

Fintech remains the most active sector by patents activity but banking and sector patent applications are down by 19% in the second quarter y-o-y. Digital banking patent applications are down by 20% y-o-y in Q2 with digital patents granted down by 12%. Online payments remain the third most active patents sector but again there is a sharp drop in Q2 compared with the year ago quarter. Online payments patent applications are down by 19% with patent grants down by 12%.

Cybersecurity patent applications are down by 32% with patent grants down by 17%.

Patent applications across banking and payments for AI remains the fifth most active sector but even here, there is a sharp reduction. AI patent applications are down by 28% with patents granted in AI down by 5%.

In terms of patents activity by firms in Q2, US-headquartered firms dominate with seven of the top 10 most active companies US-based.

Capital One is the most active patents player in the sector ahead of three Chinese majors: Ant Group, China Investment Corp and ICBC.

In the year ago quarter, Ant Group was the most active by patents activity, ahead of China Investment Corp and Capital One.