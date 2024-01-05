Security Bank of Kansas City expands partnership with Atleos. Source: Shutterstock.com

Security Bank of Kansas City has selected NCR Atleos ATM as a service and Atleos ITM as a Service for its self-service banking option. The bank hopes that this new partnership will enable simple, convenient self-service banking for customers. Atleos expands financial access by shifting transactions to the self-service channel and enabling financial institutions and retailers to leverage its ATM network.

Security Bank of Kansas City has been serving businesses and consumers in and around Kansas City for 90 years. A growing but ageing ATM fleet caused the bank to reconsider the deployment model and strategy behind its self-service banking offerings. As a result, the bank is putting its faith in Atleos to provide end-to-end ATM and ITM maintenance and management. This will allow the bank to expand self-service banking options for customers while saving employee time and bank resources for higher-value core business activity.

Bank to build on existing track record with Atleos

Thomas Davies, EVP/Chief Retail Officer at Security Bank of Kansas City, said: “We have a track record of success with Atleos as a dependable partner for hardware and managed services. Now relying on Atleos for comprehensive ATM and ITM management and deployment as well, we will be able to evolve our self-service strategy with greater efficiency and ease. We look forward to Atleos helping us facilitate more convenient, accessible customer interactions while supporting our continued growth.”

Diego Navarrete, Executive Vice President, Global Sales for Atleos, added: “The ATM and ITM continue to be crucial touchpoints as customers increasingly view flexibility and choice as deciding factors when it comes to bank loyalty. By outsourcing this critical channel with us, the bank is boosting efficiencies, providing greater availability to customers, and is positioning itself to more quickly implement new features and functionality. We are proud to support this banking leader, helping them future proof their business and achieve strategic priorities.”

