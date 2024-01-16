Secure Trust Bank Group (STBG) has launched a new savings app available to new and existing customers. The app enables STBG customers to view their balance, interest rates, statements and recent transactions and also manage funds in the account subject to terms and conditions. Customers can also use the app to send secure messages to the STBG Savings customer service team if they have any queries or concerns.
Although the app does not currently offer customers the option to apply for new products, this can be done via Internet Banking. However once a customer has applied for a new product and it is opened, the products can be managed from the app. STBG continues to look for opportunities to enhance the capability of the app.
The launch of the app comes at a time when STBG is offering savers highly competitive interest rates across its range of savings accounts. The Bank often appears in the higher tier of the best buy rankings for products within the UK savings market.
“At STBG we are focused on keeping our innovations clear and simple”
Julian Hartley, Managing Director Savings & Vehicle Finance, commented on how the new app would be of great use to customers. He said: “We want our customers to take advantage of our competitively priced rates and are currently offering a good range of accounts. We also want to make it easy for our customers to save with us and we are working hard to continue to deliver innovative solutions which will benefit new and existing customers.
“At STBG we are focused on keeping our innovations clear and simple so that we can meet our customers’ needs. Our new savings app is a really useful app which is straightforward to use and will allow our customers to access their savings in real time giving them control of their finances.”
