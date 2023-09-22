Scotiabank teams up with Vente a Canada image credit: shutterstock.com

Scotiabank has announced a new collaboration with Vente a Canada to help Latin American students and newcomers successfully transition to their new life in Canada.

Over 900,000 international students are set to embark on a new school year in Canada.

“Moving to a new country is an exciting time for international students. But it can also be a stressful one,” said Julie Strofolino, Vice President of Retail Customer Value at Scotiabank.

“By working with Vente a Canada, we can help international students make the most of their time studying in Canada by removing unnecessary barriers and offering helpful tips and tools to succeed in the year ahead and beyond.”

Vente a Canada is a leading platform dedicated to providing international students from Latin America access to over 85 academic institutions and service providers at annual expos and through their online platform. The organisation offers comprehensive access to information and tools. It helps over 20,000 students to date fulfil their dream of studying, working, and living in Canada.

“Vente a Canada’s mission is to provide international students access to the most accurate and current educational, immigration and settlement information,” said Vente a Canada CEO Steven Wharton. “Our collaboration with Scotiabank provides an exciting opportunity to further support international students by introducing the advice and solutions Scotiabank offers to help ensure a successful transition to their new life in Canada.”

Scotiabank has stressed its commitment to being a partner to international students. It aims to provide the right advice, resources, and opportunities to get their financial future off to a strong start.

Scotiabank: empowering students

Scotiabank’s Student Hub serves as a trusted source of information featuring financial advice, tools and solutions for international students to start their financial and educational journey in Canada more easily. Students are also encouraged to speak to a Scotiabank adviser for personalised, tailored advice to help get their finances on track for the future.

The Scotiabank StartRight Program offers targeted support to help international students begin banking in Canada. It includes access to a no monthly fee account, unlimited debit and Interac e-transfers, unlimited international money transfers and more.

The Scotiabank Student GIC Program provides eligible students the opportunity to purchase a Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC).