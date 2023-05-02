Scotiabank is teaming up with Moving2Canada, an organisation dedicated to empowering newcomers to create their new life in Canada.

Moving2Canada’s digital platform provides prospective and recent newcomers with essential information to help them transition to life in Canada. Moving2Canada says that the platform receives 4 million visits a year. It offers information about visa programmes, entry requirements, work permits, and banking and financial resources among other offerings. It also provides access to a community of newcomers and professional services who understand the challenges of settling in Canada.

“Our vision is to empower a million-plus newcomers to settle successfully in Canada over the coming years by helping them to achieve this milestone on our unique platform using our free account,” said Ruairi Spillane, CEO & founder, Moving2Canada. “With the support of partners like Scotiabank, we will continue to help people to build better lives in a country that celebrates diversity and offers safety, opportunity, and quality of life.”

Canada to welcome 1.5 million permanent residents in next 3 years

Scotiabank is committed to being a partner for newcomers by offering the right solutions and advice to help them achieve their financial goals and overcome common pain points like gaining access to credit and opening accounts.

“Canada is getting ready to welcome nearly 1.5 million permanent residents over the next three years. Our future success depends on our ability to keep Canada as an attractive destination for newcomers and create smoother conditions for them to succeed once they arrive,” said Tracy Gomes, Senior Vice President of Customer Value at Scotiabank.

“Having access to credible information, a supportive community, and financial professionals throughout this transition empowers newcomers and their families for generations. Partnering with Moving2Canada allows us to continue to support newcomers from around the world who want to call Canada home.”

A recent Scotiabank survey of 400 newcomers revealed that they most commonly experience feeling worried, overwhelmed, and confused by their finances and navigating the Canadian banking system.

The Scotiabank StartRight Program provides personalised support to newcomers. It helps them apply for a credit card and build their Canadian credit score with an unsecured credit card, with limits up to $15,000. It also offers unlimited no-fee international money transfers and a no-fee chequing account for the first year, to qualified and tailored advice from welcoming advisors across the country.

Scotiabank has made the newcomer experience a significant area of focus. This includes talent recruitment and tailored solutions for customers. Scotiabank offers support in more than 55 languages in total at branches and contact centres across Canada.