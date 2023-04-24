Scotiabank is accepting grant submissions for its Net-Zero Research Fund. The fund was established in 2021 as part of the bank’s Climate Commitments. Not-for-profit and charitable organisations developing research and opportunities to decarbonise have until end May to submit proposals for funding.

“Climate change continues to be a major priority for Scotiabank. We are contributing to the development of sustainable options that help to advance a low-carbon economy,” said Meigan Terry, SVP and Chief Social Impact, Sustainability and Communications Officer at Scotiabank.

“Scotiabank’s Net-Zero Research Fund invests in innovative research for climate adaptation. This helps to foster the collaboration and knowledge sharing that builds vital connections between non-profit research institutes and the corporate sector which is critical to the transition to a net-zero future.”

Scotiabank Net-Zero Research Fund: 21 outfits supported to date

To date, Scotiabank’s Net-Zero Research Fund has supported 21 academic and non-profit organisations conducting climate and decarbonisation research.

Projects are supported in Canada, the US, Latin America and the Caribbean and include:

Expanding carbon sequestration;

developing improvements to greenhouse gas emissions-related measurements, data aggregation and dissemination focused on sectors with limited data availability and regional variability (such as agriculture and residential mortgages)

identifying public policy and regulatory changes required to enable rapid decarbonisation, and

increasing the consumer, municipal, or industrial demand for lower or zero-carbon technologies.

Scotiabank grants for successful proposals in 2023 will range from C$25,000 to C$100,000.