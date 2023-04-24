Scotiabank is accepting grant submissions for its Net-Zero Research Fund. The fund was established in 2021 as part of the bank’s Climate Commitments. Not-for-profit and charitable organisations developing research and opportunities to decarbonise have until end May to submit proposals for funding.
“Climate change continues to be a major priority for Scotiabank. We are contributing to the development of sustainable options that help to advance a low-carbon economy,” said Meigan Terry, SVP and Chief Social Impact, Sustainability and Communications Officer at Scotiabank.
“Scotiabank’s Net-Zero Research Fund invests in innovative research for climate adaptation. This helps to foster the collaboration and knowledge sharing that builds vital connections between non-profit research institutes and the corporate sector which is critical to the transition to a net-zero future.”
Scotiabank Net-Zero Research Fund: 21 outfits supported to date
To date, Scotiabank’s Net-Zero Research Fund has supported 21 academic and non-profit organisations conducting climate and decarbonisation research.
Projects are supported in Canada, the US, Latin America and the Caribbean and include:
- Expanding carbon sequestration;
- developing improvements to greenhouse gas emissions-related measurements, data aggregation and dissemination focused on sectors with limited data availability and regional variability (such as agriculture and residential mortgages)
- identifying public policy and regulatory changes required to enable rapid decarbonisation, and
- increasing the consumer, municipal, or industrial demand for lower or zero-carbon technologies.
Scotiabank grants for successful proposals in 2023 will range from C$25,000 to C$100,000.