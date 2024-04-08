Scotiabank expands partnership with Google Cloud image credit: shutterstock

Scotiabank has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud. Specifically, it has named Google as its enterprise cloud platform of choice for the next phase of the bank’s cloud acceleration journey.

The bank will leverage Google Cloud technology to enhance client and employee experience. The bank says it will strengthen security and adopt new technologies, like generative AI, more quickly. The announcement builds on Scotiabank’s strategic partnership with Google Cloud. And it extends its cloud-first commitment and accelerates its global data and analytics strategy.

“Scotiabank’s partnership with Google Cloud reinforces the bank’s commitment to investing in strategic growth initiatives that make it easy to do business with us,” said Michael Zerbs, Group Head, Technology & Operations, Scotiabank.

“We have an aggressive goal of moving the majority of the bank’s information and systems to the cloud over the next three years, maximising the productivity of our business and the safety of our information. This further demonstrates Scotiabank’s investment in the long-term success of our clients, shareholders, and employees.”

Matt Renner, President, Global Field Organisation, Google Cloud, added: “Google Cloud has a long history of working with Scotiabank. We are proud to expand our partnership at such a pivotal time for the Bank. Scotiabank has demonstrated its commitment to transforming its operations with Google-powered cloud and AI technologies. It is creating more engaging client experiences with safety and privacy at the core.”

Scotiabank says it continues to prioritise innovation, digitisation, and modernisation of its operations.

Scotiabank, Google Cloud partnership: added value examples

Building with Vertex AI, leveraging the same tools Google uses to deploy and manage AI securely and at scale.

Moving its contact centres to Google Cloud’s Contact Center AI (CCAI) technology. This unlocks the ability to better understand and serve clients’ needs.

An improved mobile experience with greater platform stability and reliability for clients.

Developing the first cloud-based client data hub for Scotiabank’s Wealth Management business. A robust security and compliance framework will better protect and govern bank data.

LLM-powered chatbot summarisation that empowers live agents with instant context. This enables seamless chatbot-to-human handoffs and reduces client resolution times.

An enhanced employee experience with LLM-powered Q&A and search, providing access to tailored knowledge and streamlining workflows.