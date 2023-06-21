Santander and Komgo have partnered to accelerate the digital transformation of several Trade & Working Capital products.

Specifically, Santander has taken a strategic equity investment in Komgo, the world’s largest multi-bank trade finance network.

The aim is to promote synergy between Komgo’s technology and corporate client base and Santander’s global footprint and strength in trade finance.

Mencia Bobo, global head of Trade & Working Capital Solutions at Santander CIB said: “We want to support our clients simplify and digitalise trade finance. Partnering with Komgo means we can automate communications, optimise end-to-end processes, reduce operational risk and deliver the best client experience. In addition, it will enable us to innovate and find synergy in our broad Trade Finance business.”

Souleïma Baddi, CEO Komgo added: “Komgo is the preferred trade finance network for the industry’s largest banks. It delivers the best experience to corporate users in their workflow management. As a leading financial institution and one of the largest trade banks globally, Santander CIB’s investment in Komgo adds another layer of trust to our network. We are especially proud to be supporting its clients’ transformation journey.”

Santander investment builds on Komgo acquisition of GTC

Komgo will further strengthen its market leadership by expanding its trade finance proposition after having acquired Global Trade Corporation (GTC) last year. Santander CIB will contribute expertise and tailor-made Trade & Working Capital solutions for Komgo’s client portfolios in Europe and the Americas, while benefitting from Komgo’s technology to improve client-to-bank communication and to deploy innovative solutions in trade finance and commodities.

Santander Corporate & Investment Banking unit supports corporate and institutional clients. It offers tailored services and value-added wholesale products suited to their complexity and sophistication.

Komgo provides software development and technology services for the trade finance industry. From its Swiss roots it has expanded to international locations including Singapore, Paris, London, Toronto and Houston.

Approximately $1bn in transaction value flows through the Komgo Network each day.