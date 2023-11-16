Santander has announced a new consumer checking offering, the Essential Checking Account. The new account will make banking easier for its customers. The account helps customers to spend what they have without the risk of over-drafting funds or being charged associated fees by eliminating overdrafts and including a $4 monthly fee that is automatically waived if any owner on the account is under 26 years of age or at least 65 years of age.
Essential Checking is certified by the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards, which indicates that the account meets over 25 features for customers who are looking to improve their finances a safe, affordable and useful banking offering to access and manage their money. Essential Checking joins three other easy-to-use checking accounts in Santander’s suite of offerings and customers can choose an account that fits their personal needs and financial goals.
Patrick Smith, Head of Consumer and Business Banking at Santander, said: “At Santander, we are consistently adapting our offerings to create a seamless and simple banking experience for our customers. The introduction of our Essential Checking account marks another exciting milestone in our ongoing work to best serve our customers and provide various options that are tailored to support them at every stage in life.”
Benefits to further Santander accounts
Santander Essential Checking also includes reduced fees of $2 for paper statements and $2.50 for domestic non-Santander ATM withdrawals, as well as a 50% discount on Santander Exclusive Checks.
Additionally, the Bank announced further benefits to its Simply Right Checking and Santander Savings accounts, aimed at any owner on the account who is under 26 years of age: Simply Right Checking, includes a waived monthly fee, a reduced cash withdrawal fee of $2 at domestic non-Santander ATMs and no incoming wires fee. Santander Savings includes also waived monthly fee and $0 cash withdrawal fee at domestic non-Santander ATMs.
