Salmon has received regulatory approval from the Monetary Board of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (“BSP”) to acquire the controlling interest in Rural Bank of Sta. Rosa (Laguna).
Salmon will own 59.7% of the bank upon the completion of this transaction. The bank’s licence and its geographic footprint will enable Salmon to offer AI-centric consumer credit and debit products nationwide. Salmon operates both in offline and online settings, differentiating itself by emphasising stellar customer service with 92% of the company’s clients saying they would recommend Salmon to friends and family.
A significant milestone for both Salmon and the Philippines
Salmon joins only a handful of other fintech companies operating licenced banking institutions in Southeast Asia. The deal will bolster access to modern banking services for millions of underserved and underbanked Filipinos in key regions including Metro Manila, Cebu and Davao, where Salmon plans to open new branches, subject to BSP approval. The transaction also supports the Rural Bank Strengthening Program launched by the BSP in 2022 to enhance the country’s rural banking sector and to promote inclusive growth to address the changing needs of the dynamic, young and technologically savvy Filipino population.
Raffy Montemayor, Co-Founder and Business Head in the Philippines at Salmon, said: “We are excited to undertake this important next step in Salmon’s development and grateful for the continued support of the BSP and its vision of driving financial inclusion in the country. The transaction will help us reach additional underserved communities in the Philippines, bringing modern, customer-centric and easy-to-access financial services to more people, regardless of smartphone ownership or customer location as we combine offline and online settings for providing our services.
“This transaction aligns seamlessly with our mission and values to expand financial inclusion and offer modern financial products to every Filipino, and we look forward to continuing our productive cooperation with the BSP to help us fulfill this mission. We are proud of the fantastic relationship we have developed with the executive team of the Rural Bank of Sta. Rosa (Laguna), and look forward to building a robust financial institution together to continue serving communities across the Philippines.”
