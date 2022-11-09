Sacombank taps Temenos Infinity to build digital banking services

Sacombank plans to use digital channels for onboarding new customers. Credit: Willfried Wende from Pixabay.

Vietnamese lending group Sacombank has selected Temenos Infinity to build digital banking capabilities and offer an omnichannel experience to retail and business customers.

As part of the collaboration, Temenos will offer pre-composable banking services that are built on microservices and are accessible via application programming interfaces (APIs).

The platform is claimed to enable the lender to develop products ‘quickly’ for its customer base of more than 15 million.

Sacombank plans to use digital channels for onboarding customers and origination while enhancing the service experience for existing customers.

Temenos’ solution will also allow the bank to connect with online services such as e-commerce providers and social networks to support a cashless ecosystem.

Sacombank deputy CEO Bui Van Dung said: “Sacombank believes that Temenos has the best reputation, capacity, and technology in omnichannel, along with a consultant team experienced in implementing similar projects at the leading banks, financial institutions in the area and worldwide, hence, Temenos is able to support Sacombank in implementing its digital business strategy to comprehensively innovate in quality.”

Temenos APAC managing director Craig Bennett said: “Vietnam is a strategic market for Temenos. More than 20 Vietnamese banks run on our core banking technology, and we see growing adoption and interest for our Temenos Infinity digital banking platform.

“As one of the biggest banks in Vietnam and the Southeast Asia region, we are hugely proud to extend our relationship with Sacombank.”

In September this year, the Switzerland-based banking technology provider joined hands with Bahwan CyberTek (BCT), a digital transformation company.

The collaboration with BCT formed part of Temenos’ strategy to expand business in India, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan.