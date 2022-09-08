Temenos forges alliance with Bahwan CyberTek for South Asian expansion

Temenos aims to accelerate business growth and sharpen customer focus in new markets. Credit: CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash.

Switzerland-based banking technology provider Temenos has formed an alliance with digital transformation company Bahwan CyberTek (BCT).

Through the collaboration, Temenos aims to scale business in India, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan.

The strategic partnership, exclusive for seven years, will see BCT to market, implement, and support all Temenos products and solutions in the four South Asian markets.

BCT is engaged in developing, marketing, implementing, and supporting solutions in the field of predictive analytics, digital supply chain management, risk management and digital experience analytics.

Temenos plans to leverage BCT’s team of 4,000 product engineering and digital services practitioners and consultants to deepen its local expertise.

The Swiss firm said that the alliance will enable banks in these countries to move away from legacy systems to Temenos’ platform for composable banking.

Temenos president and chief revenue officer Erich Gerber said: “We are excited to announce this exclusive agreement with BCT, which opens up our addressable market and accelerates our growth through new business opportunities in these geographies.

“Banks will benefit from our significant R&D investment and innovation roadmap while BCT will bring world-class professional services and a wide range of complementary technology to drive faster innovation, broader reach into these markets, and faster adoption of our open platform for composable banking.”

BCT co-founder, director & group CEO S.Durgaprasad (DP) said: “We are pleased to forge this partnership with Temenos as it increases our visibility and reach in the banking industry.

“Our strong financial services offerings, deep regional expertise and services capability combined with the power of Temenos’ leading banking platform, places us in a strong position to drive digital transformation for banks and financial institutions.”

Last month, Temenos formed a digital transformation partnership with Shanghai Commercial & Savings Bank (SCSB).