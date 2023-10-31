Robotiq.ai, has partnered with Stefanini. Robotiq.ai is a platform that harnesses the power of Robotic Process Automation and AI solutions. It creates timesaving and cost-cutting solutions that can streamline back-office operations
Stefanini is a global tech service and software provider, for data processing and consulting originating from Brazil. Stefanini has 35 years of experience on the market and a presence in 41 countries. The two parties come together to work on their mutual goal of accelerating digital transformation in the financial industry.
Robotiq.ai’s technologies integrate into Stefanini’s portfolio, solidifying a strategic partnership that adds significant value to Stefanini’s offerings. This collaboration allows Stefanini to provide clients with a range of AI-driven solutions. By leveraging Robotiq.ai’s capabilities, Stefanini enhances its capacity to deliver intelligent automation, fostering operational efficiency and driving business process optimisation.
“Partners are one of the corner stones of Robotiq.ai”
Daniel Amarandei, Product Manager for Financial Industry at Stefanini EMEA commented: “We are excited to partner with Robotiq.ai to help our clients accelerate their digital transformation journeys. Robotiq.ai provides our clients with the tools they need to automate and optimise their business processes, improve decision-making, and create new products and services. Together, we can help our clients achieve their business goals faster and more efficiently.
“Our goal is to venture into the mature markets of traditional banking with focus on medium-small-sized banks in the European region, providing innovative solutions for the increased complexity of back-office operations.”
Robotiq.ai CEO, Darko Jovišić, said: “Partners are one of the corner stones of Robotiq.ai go-to-market strategy as they are the ones delivering solutions and adding a human-touch to the technology. Having a strong partner like Stefanini with a broad market reach, industry experience and technical know-how helps us to deliver on a promise of a more creative and efficient workplace. We look forward to our collaboration in creating a limitless world together.”
