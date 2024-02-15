ERI has announced that RF Group has chosen OLYMPIC Banking System as its new core banking platform.
OLYMPIC Banking System will be installed for RF Group’s three main banking entities in the Bahamas, Barbados and the Cayman Islands.
ERI is an international company specialising in the development, distribution and support of the integrated, real-time banking, securities custody and wealth management software package, OLYMPIC Banking System. ERI also delivers solutions to the retail banking industry, providing services involving lending, payments, remittances and savings, among others.
RF Group joins the 400 banks and financial institutions that have already chosen the OLYMPIC Banking System
RF Group is a wealth management firm helping its clients to create and manage wealth since 1997. RF Group’s objective is to be the premier Wealth Manager and Investment Bank in the Caribbean through its client-first approach. RF Group offers a wide range of products and services, including mutual funds, investment management, investment banking, group and personal pension plans, personal retirement account, stock brokerage, trusts and estate planning and educational investment accounts.
More than 400 banks and financial institutions across over 60 countries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and Asia have already chosen the OLYMPIC Banking System.
Alan Goodrich, Regional Sales Manager, ERI, commented: “RF Group is viewed in the region as a highly respected, successful and growing banking institution. The selection process and evaluation of potential solutions was very thorough and well structured. We saw a great fit with RF Group’s current and future requirements. This makes the positive decision by RF Group, to trust ERI and OLYMPIC Banking System, one that the ERI sales team is very proud to have achieved.”
Michael Anderson, Group President & Chief Executive Officer, RF Group, said: “The selection of OLYMPIC Banking System as our new core banking platform marks the beginning of an exciting journey as we focus on our vision of becoming the premier investment bank and wealth manager in the Caribbean and evidence our commitment to innovation and our dedication to delivering superior financial services to our valued customers.”