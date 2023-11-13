Revolut revamps paid for plans image credit: Revolut

The cost of Revolut’s paid plans is on the rise for customers in the UK and EEA. But as part of a major product revamp, premium and metal plans will now include access to subscriptions for leading lifestyle apps. A range of subscription offers are already available to Ultra customers, Revolut’s top-end membership. According to Revolut, the partnerships will add an extra value for customers, up to £1,730 per annum, depending on the type of the plan.

The aim, says Revolut, is to move towards its goal of becoming the global app of choice for all things money. The selection of subscriptions caters to different personal and professional needs.

Revolut subscription offers

For example, news (Financial Times), fitness (ClassPass, Freeletics), wellbeing (Headspace, Sleep Cycle), productivity and connectivity (NordVPN, Picsart) and dating (Tinder). The new benefits are available in-app and can be activated by Premium and Metal customers from Profile > Your Plan> Partners.

Tara Massoudi, Revolut General Manager of Premium Products, said: “We always listen to our customers and innovate our products to exceed their expectations. We’re launching a unique offering, which will bring together a carefully selected bundle of lifestyle subscription services included with your Revolut Plan. One account that unlocks subscriptions bringing customers more value and convenience. As part of enhancing our paid plans, additional exciting benefits will come to Ultra customers in due course, too.”

According to Revolut’s data, customers in the UK spend over £17m per month for digital goods. In October 2023, the amount spent by Revolut customers to pay for this category of goods increased by 24% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Revolut Premium and Metal customers already benefit from financial products with a wide range of perks such global travel insurance. Other benefits include purchase, refund protection and ticket cancellation insurance. It also offers personalised exclusive cards and the ability to exchange unlimited amounts of money, Monday to Friday at no additional exchange fees.

Revolut will now enable its Plus customers to make the most of their money thanks to an increased currency exchange fair usage limit of £3,000, from £1,000. The new limit will apply for a 30-day rolling period.

Revolut portfolio: five plans

Revolut’s portfolio includes five plans. They include a frees standard plan with features and services for a day-to-day account. Four paid plans (Plus, Premium, Metal and Ultra) incorporate more benefits for multiple financial and day to day needs.

Customers will now pay £3.99 per month (or £40 annually) for Plus, £7.99 per month (or £80 annually) for Premium, or £14.99 per month (or £140 annually) for Metal. Existing customers who are on a monthly billing can lock in their current plan price for a year by switching to annual billing before the date given on their email from Revolut. They can also downgrade their plan for free until the price change is implemented on the date in their email.