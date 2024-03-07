Liveness detection, both for individuals and their IDs, has become a cornerstone for a secure customer onboarding process. It is especially crucial in remote scenarios where document submission and verification are done via the Internet. With 65% of organisations globally relying on digital document checks in their online identity verification workflows, robust anti-fraud measures cannot be overrated.
Responding to this growing need for additional fraud protection, Regula has released an update for its Regula Document Reader SDK, a solution for reliable and secure identity document verification. Thanks to improved neural networks, detecting and analysing an identity document has become twice as fast. The software is now able to check dynamic security features that were previously eligible for verification in on-site scenarios only.
Checks provided by Regula Document Reader SDK
These checks include, but are not limited to: Optically Variable Ink (OVI), which changes colour depending on the angle of observation and illumination; lenticular images, such as Multiple Laser Image (MLI) and Dynaprint, which consist of several initial images that appear depending on the angle of observation and Holograms, which reflect and form an image in reflected light when changing the angle of observation and illumination.
The updated Regula Document Reader SDK can reliably validate the authenticity of an ID by verifying such optically variable features. The solution employs advanced algorithms to analyse the presence of these features and images in documents, as well as their exact location, their content, and their liveness, such as changing colours, images, etc, based on a specific document template. All a user needs to do is show their ID in front of a smartphone camera, and the rest is technology. With advanced document liveness detection, Regula Document Reader SDK effectively prevents identity fraud and other types of fraud, such as printed photo attacks and screen replay attacks.
Ihar Kliashchou, Chief Technology Officer at Regula, said: “Today, a mere $15 is all it takes to get an AI-generated ID, a golden ticket to illicit banking and crypto operations, and to circumventing anti-money laundering protocols. Amid this digital wild west, the necessity for document liveness checks has never been more critical. They serve as an essential counter-fraud measure, preventing identity theft and document tampering. By ensuring that a real document is being presented during onboarding, you can significantly enhance the verification process to prove that it is genuine and not a counterfeit or digital replica. That’s why we never stop researching and improving the functionality of Regula Document Reader SDK.”
