Regnology has announced a collaboration with Moody’s Analytics. This partnership brings together two established companies to provide a full end-to-end risk and regulatory reporting solution in select global markets.
As the regulatory landscape continues to evolve and change, this collaboration will enable Regnology and Moody’s Analytics to combine their regulatory reporting coverage and offer a solution covering in-depth regulatory requirements across the financial markets.
This holistic solution will combine data modelling, calculation capabilities, extensive risk coverage and advanced analytics to achieve regulatory reporting excellence and efficiencies. Increasing complexity across the regulatory landscape has resulted in growing demand for granular-level data, making the need for automation and scalability more important than ever.
Both companies have both moved to cloud-native solutions with modular and configurable services, allowing respective solutions to easily scale, adapt to future business and regulatory changes, harnessing latest innovations, including AI enabled services.
Moody’s Analytics ‘Banking Cloud’
Moody’s Analytics ‘Banking Cloud’, provides clients with a dynamic duo of tools. ‘Banking Cloud’ is a cloud-native technology for regulatory compliance, in synergy with Regnology’s ‘Rcloud’ a hyperscale cloud-based regulatory reporting platform.
Rob Mackay, CEO of Regnology. “Working with Moody’s Analytics marks an exciting milestone for Regnology. Moody’s Analytics is renowned for its deep understanding of data analytics and risk management. By combining our expertise in regulatory reporting and data with their cutting-edge technologies and unmatched reputation, we are confident that we can deliver a comprehensive risk and regulatory reporting solution with global coverage to our clients.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Jacob Grotta, General Manager, Banking, Moody’s Analytics, added: “We are delighted to join forces with Regnology to offer our customers a comprehensive end-to-end regulatory reporting solution. Regulatory compliance is one of the most critical challenges faced by financial institutions today. With our combined efforts and complementary expertise, this collaboration will yield benefits for the entire financial industry.”