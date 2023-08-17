This latest webinar from the teams at Retail Banker International and GlobalData hones in on one of the biggest current topics in retail banking: the impact of generative AI on retail banking
Topics include:
- How will AI impact retail banking?
- GlobalData’s market sizing and forecasting for the potential value of AI
- The most active FS recruiters of AI-related roles?
- GlobalData’s banking technology scorecard
- The challenges and opportunities for banks to deploy AI to deliver impactful change, democratise financial services and help consumers make better financial decisions.
The webinar features discussions with:
Stephen Walker, senior analyst, Banking and Payments, GlobalData, Alex LaPlante, head of Borealis AI, Royal Bank of Canada, Zor Gorelov, co-founder and CEO, Kasisto, John Duigenan, General Manager, Financial Services, Global Industries, IBM Technology, Raffael Maio, CSO and co-founder Net Guardians and Russ Cohn, General Manager EMEA, ID Verse
Get a glimpse of our recent webinar: The Banking Call to Action for Generative AI via this link. A preview of the webinar is available
Douglas Blakey, Editor, Retail Banker International