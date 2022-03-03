Entries are open for the 36h Annual Retail Banker International Global Awards. The 2022 awards programme celebrates the best-in-class retail banking and consumer finance institutions for their innovative service offering and commitment to customer excellence. The programme also delivers an exceptional benchmark bringing together the most senior retail banking executives, vendors, and other key industry stakeholders.

RBI Open Banking conference and Awards evening: 4 May 2022

The 36th annual edition of the RBI Global Awards coincides with the RBI Open Banking Conference in London on 4 May 2022.

The awards programme is a great platform for retail banks to amplify their brand value and benchmark against peers as an agile, focused organisation that prioritises customer satisfaction, innovation in product/service development and a connected digital ecosystem.

We’ve received a strong early response so far with nominations and are certain this year’s programme will establish higher standards in retail banking, laying the foundation for future success.

For entries and registration, please contact

Hera.hussain@arena-international.com

Last date for submission is 1 April 2022