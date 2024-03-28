The full winners list for the 15th annual RBI Asia Trailblazer Awards has been revealed. Following on from the event, RBI has published its free Special Report. The report lists all winners and is an opportunity to review the best practices and strategies that have driven the thought-leading banks and the individuals to success.
The RBI Asia Trailblazer Awards Special Report can be viewed here.
The award ceremony was held in Singapore on 14 March with Pei Si Lai, CEO and MD, GXBank recognised in the individual category and United Overseas Bank (UOB) revealed as the Asia Trailblazer of the Year.
2024 saw a record number of participants at the awards
This year a record number of institutions participated, with a very high calibre of entries. This highlights that the region’s leading banks are to be commended and celebrated for their incredible levels of innovation.
UOB has enjoyed a stellar year and deserved its recognition as Asia Trailblazer of the year 2024. It continues to build its retail banking franchise and drive its growing regional value proposition with its underlying commitment to personalisation anchored by customer centric product innovation.
Total income and net interest income growth are at notable highs for UOB, boosted by strong credit cards metrics. The bank has also posted strong balance sheet growth with a double-digit rise in deposits. It’s continuous drive for innovation is evidenced in a number of areas such as notable payments initiatives and wealth management.
GXBank is the ﬁrst of ﬁve digital bank licence applicants to receive approval to commence operations from the Minister of Finance and Bank Negara Malaysia ahead of the April 2024 deadline set by BNM.
Pei Si Lai has used her over 25 years of extensive experience in consumer and commercial banking to bring together and lead a team already more than 200-strong, comprising more than 95% Malaysian employees from both the technology and finance sectors.
Register your interest here for the RBI Asia Trailblazer Awards 2025: https://lnkd.in/dm6YfjY6