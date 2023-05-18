RBC has added a new roster of talent to join its First Up with RBCxMusic. The programme aims to showcase and elevate emerging musicians and recording artists from across Canada. The new artists will receive unique performance opportunities, mentorship and funding as well as media and promotional marketing support from RBCxMusic. The program is one example of RBC’s ongoing commitment to the arts.

C$119m in funding for over 35,000 artists since 2007

The RBC Foundation and RBC Emerging Artists has invested more than C$119m ($88m) to support over 35,000 artists since 2007.

RBC believes that supporting the arts helps foster vibrant communities with strong economies. Since its inception in May 2020, First Up with RBCxMusic has supported more than 200 artists across an array of genres and backgrounds that reflect Canada’s eclectic cultural mosaic.

“Building a community of talented alumni and Featured Artists over the past three years has really shown us the influence music has in powering ideas and bringing people together,” said Shannon Cole, vice president, Brand Marketing, RBC. “We’ve received phenomenal feedback on the impact First Up with RBCxMusic has had on emerging musicians across Canada. We look forward to continuing its success in 2023.”

Live Nation Canada, the live entertainment producer and promoter, will continue to provide performance and exposure opportunities for featured artists. This year, artists will receive the opportunity to be opening acts at Live Nation-produced shows at theatre-level venues Canada. Venues include RBC Echo Beach (Toronto), Danforth Music Hall (Toronto) and Commodore Ballroom (Vancouver).

“As an emerging artist, being part of First Up with RBCxMusic is a huge step towards bringing my career to the next level,” said Sage Harris, 2023 First Up with RBCxMusic Featured Artist.

“With RBCxMusic’s support, I’m excited for my music to reach new audiences and to grow my fanbase.”