Avion Rewards, Canada’s largest proprietary loyalty programme, has launched expanded benefits for its newest membership level, Avion Select. This free for all Canadians to join regardless of where they bank. Avion Select members can experience a wide breadth of programme features. These include up to 40% cash back deals, offers from over 2,400 retailers and brands, the ability to earn Avion points and redeem for virtually anything.
“Accessing value and savings has never been more important for Canadians. By enabling all of our members to shop, save, earn and redeem, we’ve created a more inclusive programme that offers them limitless choice, freedom and flexibility,” said Niranjan Vivekanandan, senior vice president and head, Loyalty & Merchant Solutions, RBC.
“By transforming Avion Rewards and expanding the scale and breadth of our programme, we’re able to deliver an end-to-end loyalty experience. It brings everyday value to millions of more Canadians while also increasing reach and access for our retail partners.”
Leave Limits Behind campaign to run nationally across all media channels
To showcase the full breadth of the programme and its differentiated benefits, Avion Rewards has just launched “Leave Limits Behind”. The new marketing campaign will run nationally across mainstream media, including TV, digital and social. The campaign highlights the flexibility and choice that is central to Avion Rewards.
“With our Leave Limits Behind campaign, we’re highlighting the limits that consumers often face with traditional rewards programs. With Avion Rewards, they can get it all – cash back, points and savings – all in one program,” added Carolyn Hynds, vice president, marketing, Avion Rewards. “Through our new campaign, we’re bringing this insight to life in a fun and playful way and we’re excited for more Canadians to see what Avion Rewards has to offer.”
Canadians who hold an eligible RBC product will continue to enjoy even more benefits through the programme’s two additional tiers: Avion Premium and Avion Elite.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData