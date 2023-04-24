RBC has agreed a strategic partnership with technology platform Conquest Planning (Conquest). This is a technology platform aims to transform financial planning by providing customised and convenient advice through enhanced digital capabilities and delivery of financial planning services to Canadians.

Moreover, the partnership complements RBC’s award winning MyAdvisor digital advice platform. The Conquest platform uses powerful artificial intelligence to identify effective financial strategies for clients.

RBC says that gives clients a financial plan which reflects in real-time the impact of changes to a client’s financial picture.

RBC will be using this solution to complement advice currently being provided by its financial advisers, in parallel with RBC’s unique MyAdvisor digital advice platform.

“We’re excited to bring this next generation financial planning capability to our financial planners and clients,” said Michael Walker, VP& head, RBC Financial Planning.

“The Conquest platform will help us deliver a world-class digital planning experience for clients. In tandem with MyAdvisor, the Conquest platform will help us deliver a world-class digital advice and planning experience for our clients to help them achieve their financial goals – no matter how complex their individual and family financial needs may be.”

Mark Evans, CEO at Conquest added: “We are aligned with RBC’s purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance and creating value across their client base. Embedding our engine within their digital ecosystem will power the future of financial advice delivery. We couldn’t be prouder about this new collaboration.”

RBC MyAdvisor: user numbers grow to 3.5 million

RBC’s MyAdvisor provides real-time access to personalised plans and live advisers. Launched in 2017, RBC MyAdvisor provides the best of both worlds. It offers digitised advice supported by live adviser expertise by video, phone or in-person at the branch. By 2020, user numbers exceeded 2 million.

Today, around 3.5 million RBC clients have activated personalised plans via MyAdvisor.