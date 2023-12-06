PwC has become the first strategic implementation partner of Engine by Starling, the UK challenger bank’s next-generation banking platform. The alliance enables the professional services firm to enhance its digital banking offering to clients in multiple regions around the globe.
Alex Price, Digital Platforms Director, PwC UK said: “We are thrilled to announce the alliance with Engine. This will transform the digital banking services we can offer clients. Engine provides a generational-leap forward for digital banking technology in terms of both customer and employee experiences. Combining our deep expertise with this cutting-edge technology is an exciting shift in the way that we solve complex problems for our clients.”
Steve Davies, Digital Banking Lead, PwC UK added: “By forming an alliance with Engine, we can offer an even greater range of technology-enabled solutions to help clients deliver high quality digital banking to their customers and remarkable employee experiences, while also saving costs and driving up productivity. By expanding our existing capability to include Engine, we are continuing to be at the forefront of the latest digital banking technology innovation.”
Sam Everington, Chief Executive Officer, Engine by Starling said: “Partnering with PwC, a leader in professional services, will be crucial in helping to deliver Engine, our cutting-edge digital banking platform, to customers around the world. PwC combines an incredible breadth of strategic knowledge with hands-on experience driving business model transformations using the Engine platform.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData