Temenos has announced that Vietnam Public Commercial Joint Stock Bank (PVcomBank), one of Vietnam’s largest banks, has launched PVConnect with Temenos Digital on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
With Temenos’ cloud-native digital banking platform, PVcombank was able to quickly design, build and launch their mobile app, transforming the mobile banking experience for one million of their customers.
Powered by Temenos Digital, PVConnect offers a modern and user-friendly mobile banking service. Crucially, the agility provided by the Temenos platform allows PVComBank to continuously innovate with low/no code tools and introduce new features into the app.
Customers can open an account via electronic ID in minutes, use their phone number as an account number, choose savings products to suit their needs, pay bills and transfer money with a QR payment feature and via phone number.
Additionally, customers have a quick access Widget to quickly view account information and make transactions directly from their phone’s home screen. They can also earn points through each transaction towards eVouchers, financial gifts or charity donations.
PVcomBank has been running on Temenos Core for retail and corporate banking for over a decade
By introducing Temenos Digital, PVcomBank has been able to integrate its front and back-office capabilities on a single platform linking on-premise data centres and the cloud. This integration allows PVcomBank to operate more efficiently, streamline processes with increased automation, and deliver a faster, frictionless customer experience.
Nguyen Viet Ha, Deputy General Director, PVcomBank, commented: “Mobile banking is the primary channel for our retail business and with Temenos Digital on AWS we’ve been able to deliver an outstanding customer experience with the scalability and flexibility we need to stay agile and responsive to market trends. Since the launch of PVConnect we have moved over one million customers to the new app, and we are thrilled with thousands of positive comments we have received.”
Ramki Ramakrishnan, Managing Director, APAC, Temenos, said: “Congratulations to PVcomBank on the successful launch of its new mobile banking app with Temenos Digital. Leveraging the advanced digital capabilities of our cloud-native platform, PVcomBank is setting the standard for best-in-class customer experience in the highly competitive Vietnam market. Working with AWS we are proud to support the bank to accelerate innovation and scale its digital services sustainably.”