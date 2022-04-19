Profectus taps Scienaptic’s platform for enhanced credit decisioning

Free Report

How is AI impacting the future of Banking? Major players and companies

Market size and growth forecasts

Case studies

Sector scorecard There has never been a more important time for banks to invest in AI. With threats to the industry coming from both disruptive fintechs and the COVID-19 pandemic, you should be proactive in adopting strategies and processes to help you remain competitive and desirable to consumers. Download the full report to get ahead of the competition. In banking, artificial intelligence (AI) use cases range from enhancing client interactions through chatbots; to providing better loan terms through data-driven risk assessments; and the automation of laborious back-end processes. Banks can realize the benefits of AI in cost savings, quality improvements, expansion of services, and increased personalization in these product offerings. GlobalData’s AI in Banking Thematic Research report provides you with an in-depth lens into the impact of artificial intelligence on the industry. We highlight both the challenges and opportunities associated with the innovative technology now, and in the future. Our report also covers:There has never been a more important time for banks to invest in AI. With threats to the industry coming from both disruptive fintechs and the COVID-19 pandemic, you should be proactive in adopting strategies and processes to help you remain competitive and desirable to consumers. Download the full report to get ahead of the competition. by Globaldata Enter your details here to receive your free Report. Please enter a work/business email address Country United Kingdom United States Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D"ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People"s Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People"s Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan, Province of China Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Validation is Required Download free Report By clicking the Download Free Report button, you accept the terms and conditions and acknowledge that your data will be used as described in the Globaldata privacy policy



By downloading this Report, you acknowledge that we may share your information with our white paper partners/sponsors who may contact you directly with information on their products and services.



Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address. Thank you.Please check your email to download the Report.

Through the tie-up, Profectus seeks to strengthen its credit decisioning processes and offer credit to more underserved medium, small and micro enterprises (MSME).

As part of the initial phase of implementation, Scienaptic has deployed its credit decisioning engine and scorecards for bureau data and financial statements to enhance SMB loan decisions.

Moving forward, Scienaptic will use AI to assess Profectus’ customer behaviour to determine risk patterns and offer predictive risk insights.

Related

Founded in 2017, Profectus is registered with the Reserve Bank of India, which offers term loans and working capital loans to SMEs operating in the manufacturing and service sectors.

Profectus Capital CRO Nimesh Parikh said: “Scienaptic AI’s credit decisioning platform will be automating our SMB loan decisioning process and providing intelligent signals to help us scale approval rates while continuing to keep NPAs very low.

“The platform will be providing a smoother experience for our customers and sharper data-driven insights to our underwriters.”

Scienaptic AI business leader Joydip Gupta said: “We are delighted to be working with Profectus Capital to help strengthen the credit and financing opportunities for its clients. Profectus has tremendous domain expertise in MSME/SME funding and are poised to scale their asset base dramatically.

“We are sure that Scienaptic’s unique, adaptive AI technology will enable the company to serve more SMEs, reduce credit risk and create maximum social impact to the manufacturing and service sectors of India.”

Earlier this year, Wing Bank (Cambodia) allied with Scienaptic to offer credit to Cambodian customers living in remote locations.