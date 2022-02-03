Wing Bank (Cambodia) has selected Scienaptic Systems, an AI-powered credit decisioning platform, to strengthen its lending business.

The partnership is aimed at enabling Cambodians living in the most remote areas to apply for a loan.

Wing Bank will leverage Scienaptic’s AI-powered credit underwriting platform to pre-approve credit lines for eligible customers, which will speed up the entire process.

Wing Bank CEO Han Peng Kwang said: “We are very excited to use Scienaptic’s AI-based credit decisioning platform to support our loan customers and improve their lives financially.

“Scienaptic’s domain expertise in using AI-powered lending models and tailored along with their proven credit decisioning engine platform will help us analyse the eligibility of loan customers to qualify for loans almost instantly based on the customer’s data.”

Wing Bank claims to cover all the districts in the nation through its app and partnerships with the likes of Mastercard, MoneyGram, AliPay, WeChat Pay, Western Union, Visa, and Ria.

The lender, which caters to both individuals and corporate clients, offers loans, deposits, micro-savings, credit referral services and money transfers among other services.

Scienaptic APAC business head Joydip Gupta said: “We are very fortunate to be a part of Wing’s vision of greater financial inclusion for Cambodians. We are excited to help Wing build a profitable lending business while helping its users improve lives.

“Our platform and smart use of AI model allows us to experiment and continuously learn as we refine building a scalable business while providing the right amount of credit to customers.”