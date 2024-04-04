PortX has formed a partnership with eXate. This collaboration aims to bolster financial data security and regulatory compliance across the banking sector, with a special emphasis on enhancing data protection for financial institutions’ increasingly complex data ecosystems.
PortX is an integration technology company focused on financial services infrastructure and is know for its Integration-Platform-as-a-Service (IPaaS). eXate is a distributed software platform for enforcing data privacy and data protection.
PortX will integrate eXate’s Data Protection Platform into its IPaaS solution
offering financial institutions a powerful toolset for comprehensive data security and compliance management. This collaboration addresses the pressing need for enhanced data protection in the financial industry, enabling institutions to securely manage sensitive information while adhering to global data protection regulations.
The eXate platform sits at the intersection of data privacy, data protection, data residency, and fine-grained access controls, protecting data at rest, data in motion, and data in use. Its technology implements and applies data privacy by default, helping organisations access their data faster, while reducing the risk of leakage, misuse, and non-compliance. By enforcing data protection effectively, eXate ensures that financial institutions can maintain the highest standards of data security and compliance.
The eXate Data Protection Platform enhances PortX’s IPaaS solution by targeting common data distribution and ingestion points for a fast, cost-effective implementation. This integration allows financial institutions to capture policies, automatically classify data, and implement robust protection measures efficiently.
David Wexler, CEO of PortX, commented: “Partnering with eXate aligns with our mission at PortX to deliver secure, innovative solutions that drive efficiency and compliance in the financial sector. eXate’s expertise in data protection and their comprehensive platform will enable our clients to navigate the complexities of data security with ease, ensuring that sensitive information is always protected and regulatory requirements are seamlessly met.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Peter Lancos, CEO and Co-Founder of eXate, said: “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with PortX, leveraging our advanced data protection platform to create a secure and compliant financial ecosystem. With more than 2/3rd of the world’s population being covered under data protection regulation, the demand for data privacy by consumers is at an all-time high and this collaboration signifies a significant milestone in advancing organisations to stay on top of current data privacy demands.”