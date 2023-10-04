Plinqit partners with CU*Answers. Source: Shutterstock.com

CU*Answers offers expertise in implementing technical solutions and helps credit unions form strategic alliances and partnerships. CU*Answers will now offer Plinqit’s financial wellness and automated savings platform to its network of over 200 credit unions across the US. CU*Answers represents over 2.1m members and $29bn in assets.

Thanks to the partnership, Plinqit’s platform will natively integrate with CU*Answers’ digital banking solution, It’s Me 247 Online Banking. Through this integration, CU*Answers’ credit unions can grant their members access to Plinqit’s savings tools and financial wellness content within online and mobile banking. As a result, members can access personalised resources and tools that support their financial health and help them reach their savings goals.

Planning for future needs

Plinqit offers members a way to save and plan for future needs. Meanwhile, giving CU*Answers’ credit unions access to data that creates new opportunities to cross-sell and expand member relationships. CU*Answers’ integration with Plinqit will provide a new way to generate deposits, attract new members, deepen existing member relationships, and expand their institution’s retail footprint beyond traditional branch networks.

Geoff Johnson, CEO of CU*Answers, said: “We are a 100% credit union-owned cooperative CUSO and we strive to stay ahead of our clients’ needs with innovative product and service offerings, such as Plinqit. Our partnership with Plinqit could not be timelier, as generating stable deposit growth is top-of-mind for credit unions of all sizes. Plinqit’s platform will help address the need for deposits while empowering members to live their best financial life and establish healthy saving habits, which in turn will position our credit unions for future success.”

The positive reaction to the partnership was match by Kathleen Craig, founder and CEO of Plinqit. Craig commented: “Credit unions are known for their strong ties to their local communities and unwavering focus on helping members achieve their financial goals, but when inflation is hovering at record highs and consumer debt continues to rise, it can be difficult to keep members engaged and on track.

“We designed Plinqit to make it easier for financial institutions to empower their customers and members, and help them strengthen their saving habits. Our goal is to create a financially healthy future for all, from each individual member to the credit unions that serve them. We look forward to making a positive impact on the credit union movement with our friends at CU*Answers.”