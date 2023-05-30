The largest universal bank in the CEE region, PKO Bank Polski, is accelerating its expansion in the virtual world. Specifically, the bank is preparing to create attractive spaces on gaming platforms such as Fortnite and Roblox. In addition, it wants to develop its activity on the metaverse-class platforms, Decentraland and The Sandbox. PKO Bank Polski also plans to build more VR models of its branches.

“Our previous experience of being in the metaverse has been very positive. The Virtual PKO Rotunda integrated into the Decentraland platform still acts as a digital laboratory. But we are getting to the point where it is too small for us. We have made a decision to increase our presence in the metaverse. This means accelerating the knowledge creation process,” said Katarzyna Dziwulska, CEO of PKO Bank Polski’s Digital Strategy and Transformation Division.

PKO Bank Polski seeks metaverse partners

PKO Bank Polski is looking for companies with the right technological expertise to collaborate on the creation and maintenance of virtual spaces and game design on Metaverse-class gaming platforms.

“We have decided, as a next step, to work more closely with external companies to support our design work. This model will allow us to simultaneously develop on various gaming platforms such as Fortnite or Roblox. Metaverse platforms such as The Sandbox is where we want to create attractive and interesting virtual spaces for users. We invite all interested companies to contact us via metaverse.pkobp.pl,” added Marek Myszka, Director of the Innovation Office at PKO Bank Polski.

PKO Bank Polski virtual job fair in metaverse

PKO Bank Polski has also announced that it will host a virtual job fair in the metaverse on 30 May. This is the first event of its kind in Poland and one of the first in the world. The fair is dedicated to people who have just entered the job market. It also features more experienced professionals, mainly from the broad area of ​​IT.

Event participants will be able to learn how the bank works and apply for a selected position. The most active users will have the opportunity to arrange an individual interview with the bank’s recruiters.

Katarzyna Motelska, Director of Employee Experience Training said that the bank is constantly looking for new ways of contacting candidates.

“This time, we are taking advantage of the possibilities of the world of the metaverse. Our Virtual PKO Rotunda on the Decentraland platform will be transformed into an attractive event space. And this is where we will organise a virtual #PKOBankTalentow job fair.”

PKO Bank Polski is a leader in mobile banking in Poland. It serves almost 12 million customers. Its IKO mobile application has already been activated 7.4 million times. It has been on Decentraland since 2022 and was the first in Poland to launch its bank post.