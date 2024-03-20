Tyfone has announced that Pioneer Federal Credit Union (Pioneer) is adding the nFinia Business Digital Banking solution.
It is also adding its Skip-a-Pay, Quick Pay and FedNow Instant Payments Xchange (IPX) payments products, to grow engagement and improve the digital experience for members.
Pioneer first partnered with Tyfone in 2021 and migrated from its legacy digital banking platform to Tyfone’s nFinia Retail Digital Banking solution.
Most recently, the credit union extended its partnership with Tyfone to further build on this success and provide its small- and medium-sized businesses (SMB) and members with the same advanced functionality and feature-rich platform its members use for retail banking.
As a designated low-income credit union, Pioneer supports a range of businesses in its community and was looking for a scalable and configurable omnichannel platform that would deliver an intuitive banking experience. Tyfone’s nFinia Business Digital Banking solution enables members to quickly access both personal and business banking accounts with a single login.
Business owners and administrators can efficiently manage user account access and create custom roles from more than 150 permissions. The platform’s open, API-driven infrastructure allows Pioneer to easily integrate with existing third-party business applications to support its specific technology needs and goals.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Pioneer is also implementing two payment systems
In addition to the nFinia Business Digital Banking platform, Pioneer is implementing Tyfone’s two loan payment solutions, Skip-a-Pay and Quick Pay, and instant money movement via the FedNow network with Tyfone’s IPX solution. Skip-a-Pay is a fully automated loan payment deferral solution that allows members to control their loan payments when they are seeking financial relief. Quick Pay enables members to easily pay loans through a multitude of funding sources with or without logging-in to the Pioneer app.
IPX offers a direct connection between CFIs and the FedNow Service for credit transfer send and receive, enabling members to access instant payments with real-time settlement. These payments products are entirely self-service, digital banking and core banking agnostic, eliminating manual procedures while driving growth and generating new revenue opportunities.